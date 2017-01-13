The shot that may save your life

On Friday, Ellie Craig posted a sign advertising the Angel Shot at Front Street Brewery. It's not a new drink special, the sign hung in the restroom is a way to keep customers as safe as possible. The sign reads, "Are you on a date that isn't going well? Do you feel unsafe or just a little bit weird? We are here to help."

Advertising the Angel Shot is a growing trend across the country. The idea is giving a customer a to be a discreet way to ask for help if they feel threatened. Craig, the public relations manager at Front Street, said it was a decision the whole staff agreed with.

“So our bartenders and servers are aware that if someone does order an angel shot, that they need to get a manager, get a door person, someone that can help them or assist them to get them to a safe place,” Craig said.

Craig said there haven't been any incidents where a customer has asked for any kind of help in a dangerous situation, but she thinks the sign is a good precaution for any bar.

“Our customers and our employees are at the forefront of our concern, their safety and their well being is something we take very seriously so if someone expresses that they need help in any capacity we’re going to do what we can,” she said.

She added that they hope to never take any Angel Shot orders, but that it's a good idea to give patrons a safe option.

“I hope to see that if someone did need that help that they would use it.”

