Leland Police: Meat thefts not used for dinner

Lieutenant Jeremy Humphries with the Leland Police Department said his officers have found meat among crack and heroine during drug busts.

Humphries said people steal meat for many reasons. But one motive his team has seen: it's an easy item to exchange for drugs.

The police department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman suspected of stealing about $40 worth of meat from a Piggly Wiggly grocery store.

This woman has not been accused of selling the meat for drugs but the store manager has his suspicions for why meat is stolen from his store most often.

"I'd be glad to feed anybody that's hungry, all day long, I'd be glad to," said Dan Teachey, store manager. "But that's not what it's for, a lot of that goes on a black market type of thing."

Both the police and Teachey believe some meat thieves are feeding an addictive habit of their own by reselling the beef for drugs. "Meat is a quick sell item if you have a habit that needs funding," said Teachey. "It's up to us to prevent it from happening that's our responsibility."

Teachey said he's tried to keep prices low to deter theft in his store. Despite those efforts, he said the meat aisle has a few less cuts of meat than he sold.

"It probably happens most likely on a daily basis," said Teachey. "We'd like to think not but I think you have to be realistic about what's happening in the day.

His store may see more meat thefts than he would like but Teachey is not discouraged. He said he's creating a group among business owners in town to improve communication. His hopes are to create a message thread for owners to surveillance pictures of thieves and make it tougher for them to fly under the radar when they hit the next store.

