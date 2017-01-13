United Pro-Wrestling Association’s New Year's Massacre 2017 promises action-packed event

UPWA wrestlers visited the WECT News studio ahead of their event Saturday. (Source: WECT)

UPWA Heavyweight Champion and former WCW Superstar The Stro will be part of the United Pro-Wrestling Association’s New Year's Massacre 2017 in Wilmington this weekend.

The event, starting at 7:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14 at the National Guard Armory, promises to be action packed.

According to the show’s promoter, the Tag Team championship will be defended as Champions Patrick Pain Parade face No. 1 contenders Prince & Property

Wilmington's own Luke Grimes will compete and the women of UPWA will be in action.

Also on the card: Sinister, Matt Jaeger, Alfredo Matos, LA Tank, Kenny Bengal, Gorilla Squad, Mikal Mosley and the other superstars of the UPWA.

Tickets are only $15 in advance and $20 at the door. They are available at www.theupwa.com or at the door.

