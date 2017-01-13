Cape Fear Volunteer Center needs help with special needs prom

The group is looking for volunteers. (Source: WECT)

The Cape Fear Volunteer Center needs you.

The group is looking for volunteers to help with several upcoming events. They also need members of the community to sign up to take part in programs that last throughout the year.

Annie Anthony, the executive director of the center, said right now, they’re working to find volunteers for the Tim Tebow Foundation’s Night to Shine prom.

The event gives those with special needs who are 16 and older a chance to go to prom.

The event is Friday, February 10 from 6:00 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Tim Tebow Foundation holds it in 350 cities, but it’s a first for Wilmington.

Anthony said the organization needs one volunteer per every special needs person who goes to the event.

The Volunteer Center also runs the Big Buddy program, a one-on-one mentoring program that matches "at-risk" youth ages 5-16 in New Hanover, Brunswick and Pender Counties with positive adult role models.

To volunteer, fill out the registration form at www.capefearvolunteercenter.org.

