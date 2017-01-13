Section of North Front Street to close on Sunday

The Riverplace project will wrap up in mid-2019. (Source: City of Wilmington)

A section of North Front Street will be closed Sunday as crews perform electrical work associated with the future redevelopment of the Water Street Parking Deck.

According to a news release, Duke Energy crews will replace a transformer in Bijou Park, near the steps of Nutt Street alley, and will require North Front Street between Grace and Chestnut streets to be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Power will be turned off from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. for 201 North Front Street, the Murchison Building, and 221 North Front Street, the old Bulluck Hospital building.

Replacing the transformer is part of a larger overall process of removing all utilities from the parking deck and putting them into an underground duct bank.

The Water Street Parking Deck has been closed since Dec. 31 and is slated to be demolished in March as part of the Riverplace project.

The project, which is slated to wrap up in mid-2019, will include 171 residential units, 409 parking spaces, and 32,000-square-feet of commercial space.

The city will spend up to $20.7 million on the mixed-use development.

