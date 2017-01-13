Zach Galifianakis explores the role of money in NC politics in new documentary

North Carolina native Zach Galifianakis stars in a new documentary about NC politics. (Source: 'Democracy for Sale')

A documentary about the role of money in politics, which stars North Carolina native Zach Galifianakis, will be shown in Wilmington.

In Democracy for Sale, Galifianakis returns to his home state to investigate “how North Carolina has become a bellwether for how the money of a few has come to dominate our democracy,” according to the film's website.

The documentary will be screened at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, February 1 at the Cameron Art Museum in Wilmington. The New Hanover County NAACP is hosting the event.

Galifianakis is known for his starring role in The Hangover. Recently, he filmed Masterminds on location across the state, including some scenes in Carolina Beach. That film is a comedy about the infamous 1997 Loomis Fargo heist in Charlotte.

In his newest role, Galifianakis interviews North Carolina residents and leaders, exploring issues like redistricting and the passage of the state’s voter ID laws (which was later struck down).

According to its website, Democracy For Sale is part of the EPIX original documentary series “America Divided” docu-series Executive Produced by Common, Norman Lear and Shonda Rhimes.

