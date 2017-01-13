UNCW freshman attending inauguration and ball

UNCW freshman Connor McCaffrey will take a step into history next Friday. She will be one of the hundreds of thousands of people who get an up-close look at Donald Trump being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States.

"It is so exciting, I didn't think I was going to be able to be a part of it, to be honest," McCaffrey said. "So when I heard I had the opportunity to go, I was so excited! Not many people get to witness something like that."

It's already been a big year on the political front for McCaffrey as she was able to cast her vote for the very first time.

"I voted for Donald Trump," McCaffrey said. "I have always sort of gone to the conservative side. I feel like it was time for our country to see a little bit of change. I really think contrary to what people believe; he will be able to do great things for our country in the next four years."

The UNCW Freshman stayed up until 3:30 in the morning with several friends on the night of the election to see who would emerge victoriously.

"We were all shocked. I don't think anyone in our country thought that would happen in a million years... a business man no political experience beat out someone with loads of experience," McCaffrey explained.

She will meet a childhood friend who attends George Washington University on the night before the Inauguration. The two plan to experiences all the hoopla and history together.

Her trip to the nation's capital will be a busy one, attending the inauguration event and two inaugural balls.

"I found a really pretty dress, and I just love it, and I showed it to my roommates; I am so excited to get to wear this to such a historic event," McCaffrey said.

