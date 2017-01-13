City council to consider awarding contract for Love Grove Second Access project

The second access project was included in the voter-approved 2014 Transportation Bond. It features the construction of a new 700-foot bridge that will connect the Love Grove neighborhood to 23rd Street. (Source: City of Wilmington)

Wilmington City Council on Tuesday will consider awarding the construction contract for the new access into the Love Grove community.

Love Grove residents have been pushing for a second entrance for years after a train derailed in 2013, blocking the only entrance to the community.

The second access project was included in the voter-approved 2014 Transportation Bond. It features the construction of a new 700-foot bridge that will connect the Love Grove neighborhood to 23rd Street, along with street improvements with curb and gutter, sidewalk, drainage structures, striping and street lighting.

Residents were able to see the designs for the future bridge in August 2016.

In December, the City received six bids for the project, of which Goldsboro-based T.A. Loving’s bid of $4.05 million has been recommended to city council.

