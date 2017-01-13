Contract for Riverwalk repairs on city council agenda

The Wilmington City Council is expected to vote Tuesday on a resolution awarding the $662,000 contract to Civil Work Contracting, LLC. (Source: City of Wilmington)

Riverwalk repairs behind the Coastline Inn could move one step closer to getting underway next week.

The Wilmington City Council is expected to vote during its meeting Tuesday on a resolution awarding the $662,000 contract to Civil Work Contracting, LLC.

The project will include the demolition and replacement of more than 5,000 feet of wood decking adjacent to the Best Western Coastline Inn and the Whaling Wall, and the installation of a new steel bulkhead wall for structural support of the existing deteriorating wooden bulkhead. New guardrails, lighting and landscaping also are part of the project.

Funding for the project was included in the city's 5-Year Improvement Plan.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.