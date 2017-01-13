Commissioners to consider appointing Dangerous Dog Committee

The Columbus County Board of Commissioners is expected to consider appointing a Dangerous Dog Committee at its meeting Tuesday. (Source: WECT)

The Columbus County Board of Commissioners is expected to consider appointing a Dangerous Dog Committee at its meeting Tuesday. If approved, the committee’s first action would be determining the fate of a bulldog that has reportedly bitten three people.

The bulldog, Lance, is accused of biting a man at the end of 2015 without being provoked. The bite caused puncture wounds that required medical attention and several follow-up doctor's visits.

A week later, Lance was determined to be a "potentially dangerous dog" under both county ordinance and state statue.

Based on statements from the dog’s owner and the Lake Waccamaw Police Department, it was learned Lance had bitten two others in the past, including a police officer in August 2014 and a woman who lived near the owner approximately three years ago.

“Chief [Scott] Hyatt stated that the officer bite was reported to animal control, and provided times and dates of the report, but as far as I can determine animal control took no action on the dog other than the mandated quarantine period,” Prince explained. “The [neighbor] bit was never officially reported to either the police or animal control as far as I have been able to ascertain.”

Following the “potentially dangerous dog” designation in January 2016, the owner notified animal control he had transferred ownership of the bulldog to his son, who had moved away from Lake Waccamaw. The son later returned to his father’s home with the dog in December 2016.

Animal control was notified Dec.16 that the dog had been let loose without a muzzle or leash by a 2-year-old in the residence -- a class 3 misdemeanor, according to Prince.

Prince and Lake Waccamaw police informed the owner’s father his son would be arrested for violation of the dangerous dog statute, but instead accepted the father’s offer to release the dog to animal control.

The owner’s father asked what would happen to the dog, and was told he would likely be euthanized.

“Placement of such a dog is problematic as the history of the dog is revealed to all potential adoptees or rescuers,” Prince said.

The owner and his father filed an appeal of the decision to take the animal and later refused a compromise proposed by animal control to release custody of the dog to a rescue that specializes in the care of deaf dogs.

“The crux of the issue, for which the board-appointed committee must make a decision, is the level of negligence of [the owner] in allowing the dog to run free,” Prince explained. "The appointed committee must ‘determine whether the owner’s violation was willful or grossly negligent.’”

Prince said if the committee were to make that determination, the dog would be taken and euthanized. If not, the dog would be returned to the owner. He added he is still working on the rescue angle and is gathering information to determine if a charge is warranted in allowing the dog to run free.

The Columbus County Board of Commissioners meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.