Man accused of using stolen credit card in three counties

A Delco man is accused of stealing a credit card from a business and using it for purchases in three different counties.

According to the Columbus County Sheriff's Office, Michael Cornelius Hall entered a vehicle at a Delco business and stole a company credit card. The stolen card then allegedly was used at numerous locations in Columbus, Brunswick and New Hanover counties.

Sheriff's office spokesperson Michele Tatum said that $320.40 in purchases were made and attempted in Columbus County.

Hall, 38, has been charged with:

financial card theft

three counts of obtaining property by false pretenses

breaking or entering a motor vehicle

His bond was set at $25,000.

