Rabon appointed to leadership position in state Senate

Sen. Bill Rabon (R-Brunswick) will be the Chairman of the Rules and Operations Committee, one of the highest-ranking positions in the state Senate. (Source: ncleg.net)
RALEIGH, NC (WECT) -

Sen. Bill Rabon (R-Brunswick) has been appointed as Chairman of the Rules and Operations Committee, one of the most powerful jobs in the General Assembly.

Rabon, a veterinarian from Southport, is serving his fourth term in the state Senate. As Chairman, Rabon will name the Senate committee where a bill will be assigned after it is introduced. The Chairman can also pull a bill out of a committee back to the Rules Committee. If a bill is defeated in committee, it cannot go to the floor of the Senate for a vote.

Rabon will also serve as Chairman of the Joint Legislative Transportation Oversight Committee, and Vice-Chair of the Revenue Laws Study Committee. Both are “non-standing” committees, which are formed to study or address specific issues. “Standing” or “select” committees are permanent and meet during every legislative session. 

Sen. Michael Lee (R-New Hanover) was appointed to serve on the Rules and Operations Committee. Lee will also serve as a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee. 

“Through these Senate committees, capable and experienced legislators of both parties will delve deeply into many issues that matter to North Carolinians – including growing our economy, enhancing public safety and preserving our natural resources,” Senate Leader Phil Berger (R-Rockingham) said in an email news release.

Both Lee and Rabon will serve on other committees during the 2017-2018 session.

To see the list of committees in the General Assembly click here: http://bit.ly/2isETXE

