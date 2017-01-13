What's for lunch January 20th? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch January 20th?

Bladen County

Turkey Soft Taco

            w/ Lettuce & Tomato

Chicken Fajita

Seasoned Corn

Refried Beans

Brunswick County

Chicken Patty Sandwich

Fish Nuggets

Mashed Potatoes

Garden Peas

Mixed Fruit

Columbus County

Pizza

Chicken Fajita

Applesauce

Baked Beans

Oven Fries

Milk

Duplin County

Pepperoni Pizza

Whole Kernel Corn

Tossed Side Salad

Strawberry Cup

New Hanover County

Spaghetti w/Breadsticks

Roasted Chicken w/Rice & Gravy

Baked Potato

Garden Salad

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Pender County

Cheese Pizza

Cheeseburger

Ham Chef Salad

Ham, Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Steamed Spinach Tomato Wedges

Side Salad

Banana

Mandarin Oranges

Fruit Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Smart Pizza

Corn Dog

Oven Baked Crinkle Fries

Baby Carrot Dippers

Diced Peaches

Powered by Frankly