What's for lunch January 20th?

Bladen County
Turkey Soft Taco
w/ Lettuce & Tomato
Chicken Fajita
Seasoned Corn
Refried Beans
Brunswick County
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Fish Nuggets
Mashed Potatoes
Garden Peas
Mixed Fruit
Columbus County
Pizza
Chicken Fajita
Applesauce
Baked Beans
Oven Fries
Milk
Duplin County
Pepperoni Pizza
Whole Kernel Corn
Tossed Side Salad
Strawberry Cup
New Hanover County
Spaghetti w/Breadsticks
Roasted Chicken w/Rice & Gravy
Baked Potato
Garden Salad
Mixed Fruit
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Cheese Pizza
Cheeseburger
Ham Chef Salad
Ham, Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Steamed Spinach Tomato Wedges
Side Salad
Banana
Mandarin Oranges
Fruit Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Smart Pizza
Corn Dog
Oven Baked Crinkle Fries
Baby Carrot Dippers
Diced Peaches
