Guns, cash stolen during Whiteville break-in

Six guns were stolen during a break-in at a Whiteville home Thursday.

According to Columbus County Sheriff's Office officials, a resident returned to her home in 500 block of Baldwin Road to find that the front door had been kicked in.

An incident report states that the guns were valued at more than $2,800 and that close to $500 in cash also was stolen.

