What's for lunch January 19th?

Bladen County
Mandarin Chicken
Chow Mein Noodles
Ham Slices
Dinner Roll
Baby Carrots
California Blend Veggies
Pineapple Tidbits
Brunswick County
Oven Roasted Chicken
Sloppy Joe
Corn
Glazed Carrots
Pear Halves
Dinner Roll
Columbus County
Chicken and Noodles
Cheeseburger
Mixed Fruit
Green Beans
Corn, Roll
Milk
Duplin County
Turkey with Rice, Gravy, and Roll
Glazed Sweet Potatoes
Green Beans
Peach Cup
Fresh Apple Wedges
New Hanover County
Nachos
Fish Nuggets
Cornbread Muffin (served w/both items)
Black Bean & Corn Salad
Green Beans
Garden Salad
Diced Pears
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Mac & Cheese, Roll
Hot Dog
Romaine Salad w/Cheese
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Baked Beans
Celery Sticks
Cucumber/ Tomato Salad
Fresh Orange
Applesauce
Grape Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Sloppy Joe
Pork Chop Patty on a Bun
Stir Fry Oriental Veggies
Tortilla Chips & Salsa
Fruit Cocktail in Gelatin
