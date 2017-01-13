Class is in session for NC firefighters

More than 400 firefighters headed to CFCC's North Campus to work to keep you safer. (Source: WECT)

Hundreds of firefighters from across the state headed to CFCC’s North Campus for the Pender County Firefighters Association Public Safety College.

Cape Fear Community College's Public Safety program partnered with Pender County Firefighters Association to hold the five-day event.

Firefighters go through dozens of classes taught by veteran professionals to sharpen their skills.

“There's a lot of technical expertise that a lot of firefighters have to have, especially for some of the hazardous materials classes and driving and operating that firetruck,” said Chris Nelson, CFCC’s Fire/Rescue Training Coordinator. “It's not as easy as you think, and I think that surprises a lot of people.”

Courses involve areas like fire safety, investigation, and emergency response.

The college provides “hands-on learning opportunities” for emergency responders. Students receive a certificate of training after completion.

