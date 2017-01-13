Rouzer receives new committee appointment

Former lawmaker Susi Hamilton of Wilmington was unanimously confirmed Tuesday by the state Senate as the Secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.More >>
Lawmakers in the NC House of Representatives approved a bill making Pender County Board of Education elections partisan after more than 40 years of non-partisan races. The bill now heads to the state Senate for debate.More >>
Political strategist Kellyanne Conway, who made history in 2016 as the first woman to run a winning presidential campaign, will address the NC GOP state convention in Wilmington on June 3.More >>
A bill to abolish the coroner’s office in Columbus County has cleared its first legislative hurdle by unanimous vote. The bill needs approval in a second committee before making it to the floor for a full House vote.More >>
New Hanover County legislators Michael Lee and Holly Grange have filed companion bills looking to increase the amount put into the state’s Film and Entertainment Grant Fund from the current $30 million to $55 million in recurring money.More >>
