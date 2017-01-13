Rouzer receives new committee appointment - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Rouzer receives new committee appointment

Rep. David Rouzer has received a new appoint to serve on the House Committee on Natural Resources. (Source: rouzer.house.gov) Rep. David Rouzer has received a new appoint to serve on the House Committee on Natural Resources. (Source: rouzer.house.gov)
WASHINGTON, DC (WECT) -

Rep. David Rouzer (NC-7) will now serve on the House Committee on Natural Resources.  The appointment, announced Friday, will add to Rep. Rouzer’s assignments on the House Committee on Agriculture and House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure.

 “Our natural resources are a major attribute to the quality of life in our state and throughout the nation,” Rep Rouzer said in an email statement. “North Carolina is home to many national parks and forests, and our beaches and waterways are precious resources, as well.  It is an honor to have the opportunity to represent North Carolina on this important committee, and I look forward to advocating for Southeastern North Carolina in this additional capacity.”

According to its’ website, the House Committee on Natural Resources considers legislation about American energy production, mineral lands and mining, fisheries and wildlife, public lands, oceans, Native Americans, irrigation and reclamation. It is chaired by Rep. Rob Bishop of Utah. The Committee is comprised of 44 Representatives, 26 Republicans and 18 Democrats.

You can visit the committee’s website by clicking here:  http://naturalresources.house.gov/about/
 
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
 

