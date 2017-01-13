Heart the Homeless offers chance to shop until you drop

Heart the Homeless offers free clothes to those in need. (Source: Pixabay)

The Good Shepherd Center and the Katie Moore Real Estate team will host a "free store" for the homeless at the Wilmington Visitors Center on Saturday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The store will offer clothes and shoes gathered through donations.

"We have a good number of donations, but we want to get the word out to the city's homeless," Moore said.

Moore's real estate team has been collecting donations for a few weeks, but they said there is always a need for volunteers.

The group also said only about ten people took advantage of the Heart the Homeless store last year, but they hope to see more this year.

Moore and her team were out Friday morning getting the word out to those in need. They plan to do the same thing on Saturday morning before the event.

The Visitors Center is located at 1 Water Street in downtown Wilmington.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.