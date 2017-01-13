Man charged with attempted murder in Apex machete attack - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Man charged with attempted murder in Apex machete attack

An 18-year-old woman suffered severe injuries when police said her ex-boyfriend attacked her with a machete Thursday afternoon, Apex police said. (Source: WNCN) An 18-year-old woman suffered severe injuries when police said her ex-boyfriend attacked her with a machete Thursday afternoon, Apex police said. (Source: WNCN)
APEX, NC (WNCN) -

An 18-year-old woman suffered severe injuries when police said her ex-boyfriend attacked her with a machete Thursday afternoon, Apex police said.

Twenty-year-old Neel Mehta attacked the woman around 3 p.m. in front of a residence on Venezia Way, Apex police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment of what police said were severe lacerations to the upper body. Police said she went from serious to stable condition Thursday. She is currently being treated at Duke Hospital.

Apex police believe the victim was targeted as she walked from a bus stop at the time of the attack.

Mehta, who is from Cary, was swinging the machete when officers arrived, but dropped it when police approached, said Apex Police Chief John Letteney.

He’s been charged with attempted first-degree murder, police said. He’s being held in the Wake County Detention Center.

He appeared in court Friday morning where he was issued a $2 million bond.

Police said they were alerted to the attack by neighbors. One of the neighbors said he approached Mehta with a two by four, but backed off when he saw the machete.

Neighbors who witnessed the attack told CBS North Carolina Mehta suffered self-inflicted injuries during the incident.

“I’m still in shock,” said Prashenti Mandeni, a neighbor and friend of the victim’s parents. “I never thought it would be somebody who I know and who is from our community.”

Mandeni and the victim’s family are part of a cluster of Indian-American families that moved from Cary to Apex in 2013.

Copyright 2017 WNCN. All rights reserved.

