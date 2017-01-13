Yard sales January 14

New Hanover County

8 a.m. - ?

105 Poplar Grove Road, Wilmington (off Scottshill Loop Road)

Fishing gear, rafts, carpet and fabric samples, girls clothes and dolls a little of everything

7 a.m. - Noon No early birds!

6704 Yellow Bell Road, Wilmington (Murrayville section)

Household items, clothes, electronics, tools, DVDS, and more.

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

906 Grace Street, Wilmington

Toys, clothes, shoes newborn to 2 years ol, women's and men's clothing and shoes, and some furniture.

8 a.m. - 11 a.m. No early birds!

1205 Buckhorn Court, Wilmington

Cleaning out and downsizing. Picture frames, some framed art and photos, candles, housewares, women's larger size clothing,

some furniture, collectibles, Christmas items and much more for sale.

8 a.m. - Noon

306 South Seventh Street, Carolina Beach

Misc. house items, toys, clothes, end table, mirrors, beach cruiser bike, bar glasses, and more.

7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

218 Dixie Avenue, Wilmington (off Wrightsville Avenue)

Furniture, clothes, electronics and miscellaneous household items.

Cash not checks accepted

7 a.m. - Noon

3301 Bragg Drive, Wilmington

Furniture, clothes, shoes, household items, and more.

7 a.m. - 11 a.m.

2801 Berry Patch Court, Castle Hayne

Women’s clothes and shoes, baby items and clothes, plus size prom dresses, some household items, and more

Brunswick County

8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

9601 Blackwell Road SE, Leland

Moving sale with an electric stove, living room set, end tables, dinette set and lots more for sale.



If you're having a future yard sale you can send your information now.

Or you can email yardsales@wect.com. Just be sure to include the date, time, address, and any items you'll have for sale.

If you're having a yard sale today and didn't send your information in you'll see today's yard sales posted on the WECT Facebook page. Just add yours as a comment.



Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.