Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Brunswick County - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Traffic stop leads to drug bust in Brunswick County

Tysean Ja'mar Pigott (Source: Brunswick Co. Detention Center) Tysean Ja'mar Pigott (Source: Brunswick Co. Detention Center)
SHALLOTTE, NC (WECT) -

A Shallotte man is in the Brunswick County Detention Center under a $1 million bond after his arrest on drug charges Wednesday.

Tysean Ja'mar Pigott was found with 26 bags of heroin and 11.8 grams of cocaine in his possession following a traffic stop on Highway 17 south in the Shallotte area.

He was charged with:

  • possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
  • possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver cocaine
  • two counts of drug paraphernalia

According to the NC Department of Public Safety website, Pigott served a three-month prison sentence in 2014 for a conviction for possession with the intent to sell a controlled substance.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.

