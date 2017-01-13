Wilmington man pleads guilty to sex offenses involving a teenage victim

A Wilmington man will spend up to 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to sexual offenses involving a teenage victim.

According to the New Hanover County District Attorney’s Office, Nestor Alonso De Los Santos-Hernandez, 23, pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree rape and indecent liberties with a child.

In addition to a 73 to 148 month sentence in the Department of Correction, Judge Ebern T. Watson sentenced De Los Santos-Hernandez to a lifetime sex offender registration and lifetime satellite-based monitoring.

Prior to the offense, De Los Santos-Hernandez was dating an adult family member of the victim, but when that relationship ended, he pursued the victim, a teenager.

The Wilmington Police Department investigated the case and charged De Los Santos-Hernandez in May 2016 in connection to an incident in March of that year.

