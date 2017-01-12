State regulators hear from supporters and opponents of controversial water treatment plant

A $30 million project is called unnecessary or beneficial, depending on who you talk to about it.

Supporters and opponents of a controversial water treatment plant packed the Cultural Arts Center in Leland Thursday night.

State regulators heard from those in the crowd. The regulators will decide if H2Go's reverse osmosis plant gets the discharge permit needed to move forward.

Supporters of the plant said it will create a better source for drinking water without hurting the environment.

"The county does supply a great water system but we've got to have an alternative," Belville Mayor Mike Allen said. "Right now, all of the water comes into us comes out of the Cape Fear River, that's our one source."

Opponents are concerned about the potential environmental impact because the process creates a byproduct of brine, which would need to be dumped into the Brunswick River.

H2Go commissioner Trudy Trombley is against the plan.

"The best alternative is not to have any discharge by not building the plant, since it has been documented that there is no need for it," she said.

Before making a decision on the permit, the state Department of Environmental Quality must respond to all written and oral comments submitted on the project.

There is no firm deadline for when regulators will make the decision on the permit.

