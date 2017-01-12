Wilmington mural to open as event space

After months of work, the mural in front of DREAMS of Wilmington is finished. (Source: WECT)

After months of work, the mural in front of DREAMS of Wilmington is finished. Dr. Janna Robertson headed the project and said they hope to open the area as an event space and venue.

The mural spans 240 feet long and was painted over the summer by a group of people. The mural was a collaboration between DREAMS, the city of Wilmington and UNCW. 76 organizations were involved throughout the process.

Johnathan Barnhill was one of Robertson's first volunteers. He said the mural is more than just an art project.

"When I look at it, it's more than just putting paint on the wall. It's me building relationships with people that I may not know and just you know helping somebody else out, just being a blessing to someone else. And that's what I think it represents," Barnhill said.

Next, the artists hope to create an app based on the artwork that allows visitors have a personal tour guide.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.