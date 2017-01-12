Brunswick County's Sexual Assault Response Team hosts community discussion

Brunswick County's Sexual Assault Response Team met with community members Thursday night at Dosher Memorial Hospital in Southport. Members of law enforcement, rape crisis advocates and medical professionals work together from the first report of assault until the prosecution.

"We all meet together once a month at the courthouse and discuss cases and discuss things. You know, what can you do better? You know, what can we improve on and help us so we can get these cases to prosecution," said Sara Hesse, a sexual assault nurse examiner with Dosher.

Hesse said these events help give sexual assault victims the courage they need to be able to come forward. She added that not everyone is willing to take their case to law enforcement, and she urges them to seek help at the hospital.

"If someone comes to the emergency room and they don't want to talk to the police, then I can still help them. I can still get them resources, I can still collect evidence. We can do a lot of things for them, and the police are not ever involved," she said.

Hesse stressed that any reports of assault remain confidential, and said to contact local law enforcement or the hospital if they need help.

