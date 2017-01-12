No plans to increase parking rates in Wrightsville Beach

Town officials say the parking rates in Wrightsville Beach will remain the same in 2017. (Source: WECT)

The Wrightsville Beach Board of Aldermen met Thursday evening to discuss parking strategies for the 2017 beach season. One strategy town officials say won't be changed? Parking rates.

The parking workshop served as a way for board members to bounce ideas off each other and review the revenues from 2016. According to documents supplied by the town, gross parking revenue in 2016 totaled over $3 million as of October. This revenue is an approximate 20 percent increase from 2015.

This extra money leaves the town with a decision to make on where the money should be spent. One option they discussed at the workshop was parking meters. The town loses 23 meters in 2017 because of wear and tear and expired warranties.

The board also created a proposal to allow residential parking hangars on S. Lumina Avenue from Sunset Avenue to Lula Street. This proposal will be officially made a text amendment and presented at the board's next meeting in February.

A proposal to expand parking on Old Causeway Drive was tabled until further discussion. The expansion would remove the parallel parking spots between Marina and Keel Street, replacing them with compact and regular spots.

The board decided to spend more time examining the area to determine if they should spend nearly $50,000 in construction.

