First at Four: A living history event will mark 152nd anniversary of Second Battle of Fort Fisher

This weekend, the 152nd anniversary of the Second Battle of Fort Fisher will be commemorated at the historic site. (Source: WECT)

“Desperate bravery and brilliant valor.” Those words describe the actions of those who fought on both sides of the Second Battle of Fort Fisher.

This weekend, the 152nd anniversary of the Second Battle of Fort Fisher will be commemorated at the historic site.

John Moseley, Ft. Fisher’s assistant site manager, said it will be marked with a living history event.

He said they will focus on telling the stories of those who displayed bravery and valor during their actions at Fort Fisher.

The event is Saturday, Jan. 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Outside the museum, reenactors will bring the Fort to life. This will include firing demonstrations with the Historic Site's Rifled and Banded 32-pound cannon, the site's bronze 12-pound Napoleon cannon and a 12-pound Parrott Rifle.

National and local historians will be there to tell the stories of the men and the battles of Fort Fisher.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.