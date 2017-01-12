Brunswick Community College warns of study abroad scam

Brunswick Community College officials are warning residents to be on the lookout for scam artists pretending to represent the college. (Source: WECT)

According to a news release, BCC received reports that an individual has been asking for donations to help support students study abroad in Great Britain.

According to a news release, BCC received reports that an individual has been asking for donations to help support students study abroad in Great Britain.

BCC said the in-person scams have been made to residents and businesses in the North Myrtle Beach area.

Officials said they have made no such arrangements with individuals and encourage people to contact the college to confirm fundraising efforts by third parties.

For additional information, please contact London Schmidt at 910-755-7393 or schmidtl@brunswickcc.edu.

