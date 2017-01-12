TRAFFIC ALERT: Utility work to close lanes on Hwy 133

Brunswick County drivers should expect some delays beginning next week as crews work to perform power line upgrades. (Source: Raycom Media)

Brunswick County drivers should expect some delays beginning next week as crews work to perform power line upgrades.

Officials with Lee Electrical Construction said the work will begin on Tuesday, Jan. 17 and will continue for approximately eight weeks.

Motorists should expect intermittent lane closures during the utility work.

The affected areas will be on Highway 133 between Daws Creek and Mallory Creek.

Officials urge motorists to use caution and patience.

For additional information, contact Raymon Dickson at 910-639-0064.

