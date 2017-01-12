Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney coming to Wilmington

Fresh off a national championship victory against Alabama, Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney is coming to Wilmington.

Swinney will speak at the Port City Community Church Thursday, Feb. 23 as the featured speaker for a fund raising event for the Fellowship of Christian Athletes. The event is open to the public.

In nine seasons’ as Clemons Swinney has compiled an 89-28 record, and helped lead the Tigers to the program's first national championship in 35 years.

A limited amount of tickets are available for the event. For more information, visit www.southeastncfca.org.

