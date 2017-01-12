WANTED: Leland police seek identity of alleged meat thief

The suspect reportedly got into this Jeep Liberty and left the area. (Source: Leland Police)

This woman is accused of taking about $40 worth of meat from a Leland grocery store. (Source: Leland Police)

The Leland Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a woman suspected of stealing from a grocery store last week.

According to officials, the incident happened at the Piggly Wiggly off Village Road on Jan. 2.

The woman allegedly took about $40 worth of meat from the grocery store then got into the passenger seat of a dark-colored Jeep Liberty and left the area.

Anyone with information regarding the woman's identity is asked to call Det. Hall at 910-332-5003.

