NHC to offer mobile 'HazWagon' for hazardous materials drop-off

The "HazWagon" will be available to New Hanover County residents beginning Jan. 16. (Source: New Hanover County)

New Hanover County is now offering a new way to dispose of hazardous materials you may have around your home.

Starting Monday, Jan. 16, the "HazWagon" will be stationed at three different locations in the county to collect household hazardous waste and electronics, free of charge.

"It's been in my garage for a long time, it has been, up until now, pretty difficult to dispose of this kind of stuff properly." said John Pesackis as he looks over the electronics he brought to the wagon. "I've just been holding on to it and waiting to maybe take a trip over to 421 to the main landfill to drop it off but this is a whole lot more convenient."

Residents can bring items to the following locations each week:

Mondays at the Ogden Park ball fields, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

at the Ogden Park ball fields, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Wednesdays at Wrightsville Beach Municipal Complex, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

at Wrightsville Beach Municipal Complex, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. Fridays at the Carolina Beach Mike Chappell Park (in the south side of the park across from the tennis courts), from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. (this is a temporary location and the final location in Carolina Beach is to be determined.)

“The HazWagon was created in response to feedback from citizens who wanted a more convenient way to dispose of household hazardous waste,” said Environmental Management Director Joe Suleyman. “This waste can be harmful to our health and to the environment if it is absorbed into the ground or into our water supply. The HazWagon will make it easier for residents to do their part and divert these contaminants from the landfill.”

In addition to the HazWagon, residents can bring household hazardous waste to the permanent facility located at 3002 US Highway 421 North, Monday-Friday from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m.- 12 p.m.

All collected materials are recycled, repurposed, neutralized, used for alternative power generation, or disposed of in accordance with state and federal law. Due to space limitations, no more than 10 gallons of liquid waste and no more than two TVs can be brought to the HazWagon at a time. Liquid wastes must be inside a disposable container.

Materials that are NOT accepted include:

Asbestos containing material

Projectile launched flairs

Prescription medication

Ammunition

New Hanover County Environmental Management partnered with UNCW’s Sustainability Committee to create the name “HazWagon.”

Learn more about this new, free service here.

