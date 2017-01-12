FEMA works to help families prepare for future natural disasters

FEMA representatives are on hand at the Pender County Planning and Zoning office informing home and business owners about what they need to know if a natural disaster happens.

The major concerns include treating mold if it shows up, knowing what your insurance company does to protect you and finding the right contractors.

Experts say if you have mold, use bleach and water to clean it so it does not spread, and wear latex gloves and goggles for protection.

Check with your insurance company to see what is covered in your home or business. If you allow a contractor into your home or business, make sure they are licensed.

"We hope they are going to build or repair a lot smarter the next time so in case a disaster happens again they won't have as much damage," said Laroy Ingram, a FEMA representative.

Friday, Jan. 13, is last day FEMA staff will be at Pender County Planning and Zoning to answer questions. They will be on hand from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

