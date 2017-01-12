One-of-a-kind gaming parlor appeals to senior citizens

Audrey Daniels tries her luck at Pachinko World, a gaming parlor in Wilmington. (Source: WECT)

Flashing lights, shooting pinballs, and energetic music - walking into Pachinko World in Wilmington is sensory overload.

Not only will you be blown away by the loud music streaming from the Japanese games lining the walls, but you will be walking into the only Pachinko Parlor in the United States.

"I was a ball runner running in the back filling up all the machines with balls, that's when I first found out about Pachinko," owner Leo Daniels said.

He actually worked at the first ever Pachinko Parlor in the United States in the 1970s which was later shut down. Daniels wanted to keep the memory alive and reopened a gaming parlor decades later.

All of the games come straight from Japan, and the sights sounds and interactive feel when you are playing is what is bringing crowds into his shop, many being senior citizens.

"They love it because it is so interactive, it takes so much hand and eye coordination, and skill, keeps their mind sharp," Daniels said.

Audrey Daniels, 73, heard about the games on TV and has been driving 22 miles, three times a week to play.

"I enjoy it very much. I've got arthritis and it hurts for me to hold the trigger for a long time, but it really helps because I need to move my wrists and stay active," Audrey said.

Daniels said seniors often meet other seniors while playing the game.

"It gives people a chance to try something different, and something unique right here in Wilmington," Daniels said.

