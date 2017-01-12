My turn: What is 'fake news?'

Let’s talk for a moment about “fake news.”

During election campaigns, this term came out to describe some of the stories being spread around on social media. Let me stress that - social media.

Those stories were eventually traced back to people trying to do harm to a particular candidate. And the information was muddying the waters for the average person trying to keep up with information on the election.

The goal was to confuse and/or persuade. And some groups like Facebook are trying to crack down on it.

But now there’s a new iteration of “fake news” being used that really isn’t accurate. When news comes out that is sourced, but potentially controversial, some people are calling that “fake news.”

It’s a different thing entirely. It may not be what you want to hear, but it’s not fake. And if sourced information is wrong – it’s still not fake, it’s a mistake and should be corrected.

Getting news from social media comes with risks. If you want to stay up to speed with the news that way, keep your “BS filters” engaged. Look for the sources of the information and don’t be afraid to challenge the provider.

Well-sourced information is not fake news. And you don’t always get that on social media.

That’s my turn. Now it’s your turn. To comment on this segment, or anything else, email me at yourturn@wect.com.

Emailed comments from viewers:

Thanks for your insights into this question. This issue has been building for a long time as people sensed what has become a politically-leftist bias in the news industry, and found that claimed sources were either obviously biased themselves and others more credible were ignored. I could cite many, many instances of this with our local media, whether the disreputable Star News or the several TV stations. My wife and I have watched WECT for a while, primarily for weather, as WWAY is far into the void of social and celebrity “news.” WECT is not far behind them.

The news industry has dug their grave and it is difficult to say where this will go – we get our news online and from sites we believe are credible. We follow NewsMax, CCTV, and RT daily, as well as You Tube for videos of news conferences to hear what was actually said rather than trust a reporter. This label “fake news” is just a simple name given to simply not believing reporters or newspaper stories or taking them with a grain of salt, perhaps it is better to call it questionable viewpoints.

My wife and I think John Evans and Frances Weller are nice people, but they certainly have their own biases and refelct this in their presentation and emphasis – and certianly there is too much social “news” that they present rather than serious discussion of crime, city council, county commission, etc. – they seem to miss so much that could be presented.

A few years ago Craig Reck wanted to interview me regarding a political issue I was involved in, and refused initially as I expected only a few seconds of the interview to be used and twisted to serve a predetermined agenda – which to a great extent it was. I agreed to the interview as Craig would meet me an hour early and let me discuss my views more deeply, so he could understand my position and hopefully appreciate it.

The quick “sound bite” culture that dominates the US news has been its downfall, as well as generally embracing a culturally-Marxist worldview. I recommend that the US news industry watch the in-depth interviews and discussions such as CCTY has (The Heat, Dialogue) where current issues and people are discussed or interviewed with truly serious questions. Very refreshing!

That’s my two-cents.

********

Fake News! I know for a fact that your local news agency gives out fake news sometimes.

I have been retired from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol for several years now, and was stationed in New Hanover Co. for several years. I have been interviewed and tracked down for interviews many times by your news agency, and have given several, only to come home at night to see my interview slaughtered by your new agency on TV.

Many of my fellow Troopers now and then have been in the same situation with your news agency hacking real interviews with us, that your news agency sought out. It makes very comical conversation with us, during breakfast, lunch or dinner, or when we can all get together. It is most amusing but very offensive when your reporters take our language or words out of context when your agency sought out the story in the first place!

So (Fake News, My Turn), please take a step back and look at your self! This story just made me laugh! At best, just entertaining! (This story)

********

Saw your segment and wanted to respond. The problem with the news outlets today is that news isn't eye grabbing sexy for the general population. I may be dating myself but I can remember when news outlets actually did research and were the watchdogs of our society. I fear that isn't the case anymore. We just report the most Buzz worthy internet meme and hope it turns into a story. Just my thoughts.

********

Fake news comes from journalists not checking to see if the story is real. Opinions belong on the opinion page. When it is printed in the news section or spoken about in the news time slot it should be verified.

********

Gary, I think the viewing public is tired of the "spin" and inserted opinions that ALL news media has come to place in our daily diet of news. Personally, I reject most networks now because they input opinion and don't just "report" the happenings of the day.

I can honestly say there is not one Anchor on the evening news I trust.

Sad sir, truly sad.

********

The key is to hold the news media accountable. A single mistake is one thing,repeated mistakes appear to be the problem.