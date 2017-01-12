A year lost: Where is Ebonee Spears?

Ebonee Spears vanished Jan. 15, 2016. She was last seen outside her apartment at Fourth and Nixon streets. Since then, police say the leads have been few and far between. A year later, they are no closer to finding Spears.

Detective Lee Odham says one lead continues to consume the case - reports of a man in Georgia, who may have kidnapped Spears. Those reports now have the FBI involved.

So, who is this mystery man?

Hear what investigators are doing to find him and Ebonee Monday, Jan. 16 on WECT News at 6.

