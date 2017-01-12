Traffic information for MLK Parade

Wilmington's Martin Luther King Parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Cape Fear Community College's Schwartz Center on Monday, Jan. 16. (Source: City of Wilmington)

Wilmington's Martin Luther King Parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Cape Fear Community College's Schwartz Center on Monday, Jan. 16.

North Third Street will be closed beginning at 9 a.m. Traffic coming downtown from the east or south will need to use Market or Wooster Street to Third Street. Downtown traffic will need to use Front Street or Fifth Avenue.

For more information, click here.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.