Shipping companies to pay $2.7M in penalties for ocean pollution

Two Greek shipping companies were ordered Thursday to pay corporate penalties totaling $2.7 million after being convicted of obstructing justice, violating the Act to Prevent Pollution from Ships, tampering with witnesses and conspiracy.

Oceanfleet Shipping Limited and Oceanic Illsabe Limited will both pay a portion of the penalties to Gray's Reef National Marine Sanctuary.

The case stems from an inspection of the M/V Ocean Hope, a large cargo ship, that was conducted by the US Coast Guard at the Port of Wilmington July 2015.

During that inspection, senior engineers for the companies tried to hide that the vessel had been dumping oily wastes into the ocean for months.

Commercial marine vessels generate large quantities of waste oil, oil-contaminated wastewater, and oil sludge. International and US law forbids the discharge of the oily wastes into the ocean.

If such a discharge occurs, the incident must be documented in an official oil record book that is regularly inspected by the US Coast Guard.

Evidence presented at trial showed that both shipping companies maintained a lax paper compliance regime focused on avoiding liability rather than adequately training and supervising engineers.

Prosecutors claimed the companies failed to follow their own environmental policies and also ignored important red flags such as the vessel's failure to offload oil sludge for many months and the rare use of a pollution prevention device known as an oil-water separator.

The oily waste dumping continued for approximately six months.

On at least two occasions, senior engineers connected a flexible hose, known in the industry as a "magic pipe," to discharge the heavy oil sludge.

The most recent discharge occurred in June 2015 as the vessel headed for US waters. Coast Guard inspectors and laboratory testing confirmed the presence of the oily pollution.

When the Ocean Hope arrived at the Port of Wilmington, the companies' engineers ordered the crew to lie to inspectors and cover up any evidence. The vessel's chief engineer gave a doctored record book to inspectors.

The vessel's two top engineers were previously convicted and sentenced to prison for these offenses.

