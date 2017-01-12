Family Fun Day slated for Saturday

The Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee and the City of Wilmington's Parks and Recreation Department will host a Family Fun Day on Saturday, Jan. 14. (Source: Martin Luther King Jr. Celebration Committee)

The event will run from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Williams E. Murphy III Sports Complex. Games, face painting and refreshments will be available.

