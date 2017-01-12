Little River man accused of taking dog during break-in

A Little River, SC man broke into a Leland home and took a dog earlier this month, according to an arrest warrant.

Laquan Romalis Gore, 24, broke into a home in the 4900 block of Grinders Way NE on Jan. 8 and took a tan and white pit bull, the warrant states.

Two people were home at the time of the break-in.

Gore, 24, has been charged with first-degree burglary, larceny of dog and second-degree kidnapping.

He was booked under a $70,000 bond.

According to court records, Gore is scheduled to be in a Brunswick County court on Feb. 1 to face charges of obtaining a controlled fraud/forgery, possession with the intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a Schedule V controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

