What's for lunch January 18th?

Bladen County
Spaghetti
Dinner Roll
Chicken Sandwich
w/ Lettuce & Tomato
Veggie Dippers
Green Beans
Brunswick County
Pizza Stick w/Dipping Sauce
Corn Dog
Garden Salad
Spinach
Applesauce
Columbus County
Meatloaf
Corn Dog
Spiced Apples
Mashed Potatoes
Broccoli, Roll
Milk
Duplin County
Beef or Chicken Soft Taco
w/Lettuce, Cheese & Salsa
Sweet Potato Puffs
Black Beans
Mixed Fruit Cup
New Hanover County
Chicken Fried Rice
Cheesy Breadsticks
Glazed Carrots
Garden Salad
Mandarin Oranges
Fresh Fruit
Milk
Pender County
Orange Popcorn Chicken
Broccoli
Rice
Chicken Nuggets
Roll
All American Salad
Ham & Cheese Wrap
Sweet Potato
Cucumber Slices
Side Salad
Whole Apple
Diced Pears
Orange Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Vegetable & Beef Soup
PB& Jelly Sandwich
Cucumber Dippers
Saltine Crackers
Fresh Apple
