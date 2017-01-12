Two plead guilty to sex offenses

Two men were sentenced in New Hanover Superior Court Wednesday for unrelated sex offenses.

William Sean McHenry, 45, of Burgaw, pleaded guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery in December and was sentenced to 120 days in jail Wednesday.

McHenry was arrested for an incident that took place on Dec. 24, 2015 and involved a child victim. Due to a previous sex offense conviction in Brunswick County, he will have to register as a sex offender for life and is subject to lifetime satellite-based monitoring.

Robert Powell Bates, 24. of Camp Lejeune, pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree kidnapping and two counts of indecent liberties with a child. He was sentenced to 41-119 months of prison and will have to register as a sexual offender for 30 years.

Bates met the 15-year-old victim through the social networking app Kik and arranged to pick up the victim. They went to a hotel on Carolina Beach Road where they engaged in sexual activity on two separate occasions in December 2014. The victim's father intercepted some of the Kik messages and alerted the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office.

