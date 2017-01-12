Top offenses in CAA tangle in Trask tonight

Jackie Manuel, a member of North Carolina's 2005 national championship team, has been hired by head coach C.B.McGrath to be an assistant coach for the UNCW men's basketball team.More >>
Authorities say a former NFL player was driving a truck that struck and killed his 3-year-daughter in the driveway of their suburban Phoenix home.More >>
More than just bragging rights will come with making a hole-in-one at this year's Closer to Home Golf Classic.More >>
Junior Lyberty Anderson surged to an early lead with a two-under-par 70 as UNCW opened the Colonial Athletic Association Women's Golf Championship in third place following the first round at the Ford's Colony Country Club on Friday afternoon.More >>
Nick Feight had three hits and starting pitcher Alex Royalty struck out 10 as UNCW knocked off James Madison, 6-2, in the first game of a Colonial Athletic Association series on Friday at Brooks Field.More >>
