Top offenses in CAA tangle in Trask tonight

The top two offenses in the CAA will battle at Trask Coliseum Thursday night when the UNCW men's basketball team hosts William & Mary.

Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

The Seahawks (15-2, 4-0 CAA), winners of 12 of their last 13 games, enter the contest averaging a league best 86.8 points per game. The Tribe (8-6, 2-1) is second with an average of 81.3.

"I feel good about where we are right now, but we still have a long ways to go," said UNCW coach Kevin Keatts. "When you get a chance to win road games, it's so important in conference play. I feel like we can be playing better basketball, but when you're 4-0, you have to take it.

"Conference play is tough. It's really early in the conference and things can change any minute. If you're not careful, it can spiral on you quickly because there are so many quality opponents in the conference. You have to play hard every night and can't take any nights off because anyone can beat you."

PLAYERS TO WATCH

WILLIAM & MARY

Senior guard Daniel Dixon, last week's CAA player of the week, is averaging 16.6 points per game. He's reached double figures in scoring in eight straight games and is averaging 28.0 in his last four.

UNCW

Sophomore guard C.J. Bryce has scored at least 20 points in six games this season and leads the team in scoring (17.8 ppg). He's reached double figures in 15 of the 17 games this season.

NOTES

While the Seahawks hold a 41-26 lead in the series, the Tribe has won three of the last four meetings.

UNCW is 28-4 at home under Keatts.

Sophomore forward Devontae Cacok already has set a new school record for dunks in a season with 49. The previous mark of 38 was set by Keith Rendleman during the 2012-13 season.

