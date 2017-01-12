Victim identified in fatal rollover accident on Hwy 133

One person has died as a result of a rollover accident Thursday morning on Highway 133 in Brunswick County, according to the State Highway Patrol. (Source: WECT)

Kelly Latimer, 47, of Winnabow was driving a 2013 Hyundai passenger car south on Highway 133 around 8 a.m. when she veered off the road to the right, struck a ditch, hit a utility pole and overturned into a marsh near Little Mallory Creek.

Latimer wasn't wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident but remained inside the vehicle. She later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

No other passengers were in the vehicle.

It's unclear why Latimer veered off the road, according to the State Highway Patrol

Highway 133 near Central Boulevard was shut down while crews worked to clear the scene.

