Suspected package thief arrested in Wilmington

A woman wanted in connection to the theft of a package off the porch of a Wilmington home has been arrested.

Tamela Sue Hutto, 40, was arrested Wednesday and charged with larceny, resisting/delaying/obstructing a public officer and probation violation, according to online jail records. Her bond was set at $26,500.

The Wilmington Police Department announced in December that Hutto was wanted in the theft of an Amazon Pantry box of cleaning supplies from the porch of a home in downtown Wilmington. The theft was caught on video.

Serena Christine Dyer, 30, was arrested in the case on Dec. 16 and charged with larceny.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.