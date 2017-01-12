High School Basketball Scoreboard - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

High School Basketball Scoreboard

Boys 
Laney 38, Hoggard 44 F
South Brunswick 61, Topsail 58 F
Whiteville 55, Fairmont 44 F
West Bladen 50, Wallace-Rose Hill 40 F
West Brunswick 57, Ashley 48 F

Girls
Laney 26, Hoggard 53 F
Topsail 62, South Brunswick 50 F
East Bladen 39, Cape Fear 23 F
West Bladen 48, Wallace-Rose Hill 38 F
West Brunswick 42, Ashley 41 F

