High School Basketball Scoreboard

Boys
Laney 38, Hoggard 44 F
South Brunswick 61, Topsail 58 F
Whiteville 55, Fairmont 44 F
West Bladen 50, Wallace-Rose Hill 40 F
West Brunswick 57, Ashley 48 F
Girls
Laney 26, Hoggard 53 F
Topsail 62, South Brunswick 50 F
East Bladen 39, Cape Fear 23 F
West Bladen 48, Wallace-Rose Hill 38 F
West Brunswick 42, Ashley 41 F
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.