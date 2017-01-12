South Columbus’s Caila Turbeville named WECT Athlete of the Week.(Source: WECT)
TABOR CITY, NC (WECT) -
South Columbus’s Caila Turbeville is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.
This past week, she scored 27 of her team's 42 points in a 46-42 loss to West Columbus.
Turbeville, who is a sophomore, is averaging 12 points per game for Meghan Storm's Lady Stallions.
