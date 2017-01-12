South Columbus’s Caila Turbeville named WECT Athlete of the Week

Nominate an Athlete of the Week

South Columbus’s Caila Turbeville is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

This past week, she scored 27 of her team's 42 points in a 46-42 loss to West Columbus.

Turbeville, who is a sophomore, is averaging 12 points per game for Meghan Storm's Lady Stallions.

