New Hanover High School student attends Michelle Obama's final speech as first lady

Mina Yakubu attended First Lady Michelle Obama’s School Counselor of the Year Ceremony on Friday. Yakubu is one of 17 members on the Better Make Room Student Advisory Board, an initiative started by Mrs. Obama.

Yakubu moved to the United States from Ghana, and is a senior at New Hanover High School. She said that she was in awe after seeing her role model speak in person.

“I think seeing her showed my that this is a reality," she said. "So it showed me that no matter what adversity I face or whatever I go through, or whatever I think I might not be able to achieve, there have been people in that same position who have thought that and are now leaders in the community, and nationally.

“Doing this and being on the Better Make Room Advisory Board, it’s not for me to gain recognition. It’s for me to start this trend in my community, because I’m so passionate about it."

Yakubu's teacher, Justin Fischetti said he's not surprised to see her receive the honor.

“Mina is definitely one of our highest achieving students. Great to talk to, very involved in politics, and trying to help our community as a whole,” he said.

Yakubu said she hopes to celebrate her fellow classmates achievements with a college signing ceremony for all students. Yakubu has high aspirations, and hopes to be a human rights attorney, as well as teach African History and African Government and Politics.

