You can enter your art work to be a part of the Spring Juried Art Show and Sale. (Source: Wilmington Art Association)

Here’s a chance for you to show off your creative skills.

You can enter your art work to be a part of the Spring Juried Art Show and Sale that happens during the North Carolina Azalea Festival.

This is the 35th year for the event.

Cash prizes are available for winning artists.

To learn more, click on http://wilmingtonart.org or call 910-343-4370.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.