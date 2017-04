The Brunswick County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to locate a missing Southport man.

According to officials, Oscar Flores, 39, was last seen at his home on Mallard Duck Lane around 9 a.m. Wednesday.

He was last seen driving a black Honda Accord with NC tags DKY-7998 and at LSU front vanity plate.

It's unclear where he was headed.

Flores is 5'11" with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information should contact Det. Henson at 910-880-4878.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.